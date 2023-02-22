Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

