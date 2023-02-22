Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 224.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 114,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 48.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 72,935 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.