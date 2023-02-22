Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,637 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,405,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of LITE stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 153.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lumentum Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Featured Stories
