Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,637 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,405,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 153.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

