Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 393,087 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 393,087 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,984,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 688,131 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 10.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 20.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globalstar Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSAT stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

