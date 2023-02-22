Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $270.65 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.