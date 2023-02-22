Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,337 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 59.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

