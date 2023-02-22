Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Upwork worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Amundi boosted its position in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 977.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 31,898 shares of company stock worth $342,106 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

