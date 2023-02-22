Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Pental’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie McLeish 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th.

Pental Company Profile

Pental Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap, laundry, and dishwashing products, as well as stain removers, bleaches, and firelighters. It operates through Owned Brands, Contracted Brands, and Hampers with Bite segments.

