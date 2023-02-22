Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $968.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

