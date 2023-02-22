Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 110

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 110 ($1.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Petrofac Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of POFCY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.
About Petrofac
