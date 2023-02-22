PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

