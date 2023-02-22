PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

NYSE AAP opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

