PFS Investments Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Insider Activity

General Motors Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

