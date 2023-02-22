PFS Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

