PFS Investments Inc. Sells 7,675 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

