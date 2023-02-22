Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 401,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Phillips 66 worth $254,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 122.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 268,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 7,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 173,497 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

