Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.48 EPS.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

