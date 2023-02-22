Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.48 EPS.
PLAB opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
