Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.48 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Photronics by 3,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.