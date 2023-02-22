Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.71

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $13.89. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 440,284 shares trading hands.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is currently -7,450.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,455. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 67,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after acquiring an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.