Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BOND stock opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $105.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85.

