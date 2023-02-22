Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Quarterly Dividend of $5.58 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 5.58 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,794. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,621 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

