Piper Sandler Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $26.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 105,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,707. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Q2 has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $66.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Institutional Trading of Q2

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

