Pirate Chain Price Down 1% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $81.85 million and approximately $94,059.56 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00194475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00054703 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.