Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
