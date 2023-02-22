Pocket Network Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $68.14 million and $1.84 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00417343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.01 or 0.27645556 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

