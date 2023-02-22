Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $92.83 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,262 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Hilton Worldwide worth $92,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,774. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.