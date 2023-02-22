Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249,588 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of PayPal worth $152,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,234,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

