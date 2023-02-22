Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $103.63 Million Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,070,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 91,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

