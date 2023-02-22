Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,797,846 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797,846 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 6.21% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $72,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 954,597 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 245,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after buying an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 257,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,958 shares of company stock worth $308,361. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.