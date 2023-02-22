Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,291 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $64,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $205.86. The stock had a trading volume of 239,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,545. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

