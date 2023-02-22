Point72 Europe London LLP Boosts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,600 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 3.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.29. 967,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,824. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

