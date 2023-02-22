Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 4,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 257,161 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

ALLY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 789,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,600. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.