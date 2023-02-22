Point72 Europe London LLP Decreases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.47. 165,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,563. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day moving average of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

