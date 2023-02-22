Point72 Europe London LLP Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. MetLife comprises about 1.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. 416,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,536. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

