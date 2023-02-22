Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $6.53 Million in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. Zions Bancorporation, National Association comprises 1.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $739,033 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

