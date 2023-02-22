Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $8.95 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Datadog stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 980,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

