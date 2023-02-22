Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 19,020 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.77. The stock had a trading volume of 174,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

