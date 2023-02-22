Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

