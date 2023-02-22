Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Potrero Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,464 shares during the quarter. Sigma Lithium makes up about 11.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.59% of Sigma Lithium worth $16,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $146,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
