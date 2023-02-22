Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lowered its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,815 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises about 1.6% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.19% of Everbridge worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 533,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,735. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

