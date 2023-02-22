Potrero Capital Research LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Pinterest makes up about 0.6% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,860,523 shares of company stock valued at $45,814,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 2,895,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,720,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -162.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

