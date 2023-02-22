PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.56

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.56 and traded as high as $88.11. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $169.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

