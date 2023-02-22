PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.56

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.56 and traded as high as $88.11. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 2,100 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $169.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%.
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
