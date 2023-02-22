PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.56

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.56 and traded as high as $88.11. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 50.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.