PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.56

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.56 and traded as high as $88.11. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter.
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
