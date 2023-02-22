PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-$2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. PROG also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-2.54 EPS.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRG. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

About PROG

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.