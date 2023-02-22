PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $635-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.08 million. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.54 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
PRG stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 1,157,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. PROG has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
