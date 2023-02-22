Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.64 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.40 or 0.00022150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $98.64 million and $3.31 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.53512982 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,419,647.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

