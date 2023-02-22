ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Up 3%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.06. 81,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 32,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000.

