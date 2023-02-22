ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,476 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 569.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAD opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94.

