ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.29

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.29, but opened at $38.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 26,962,786 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.