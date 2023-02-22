ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.29

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.29, but opened at $38.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 26,962,786 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
See Also
