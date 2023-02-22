ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $13.99

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $14.78. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 4,558,275 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

